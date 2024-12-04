Queen Camilla takes sensible decision about health update message

Queen Camilla received praise for her sensible decision not to highlight her health problems at the key royal event.

On December 3, King Charles and the Queen hosted the Emir of Qatar and his wife at Buckingham Palace for a State Banquet.

In conversation with guests, Camilla revealed that she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

During an interview GB, royal commentator Cameron Walker said, "In contrast to the King and the Princess of Wales announcing their cancer diagnoses, the Queen said it in a very casual way, just talking to guests inside Buckingham Palace in the last hour or so, which happened to be in earshot of the journalists accredited to cover the events."

He added, "Both the Queen and her team would have known that journalists were going to be in the room."

Cameron claimed that the Queen "deliberate" said it quietly to avoid causing any alarm about her health.

"Perhaps one reason why she said it was to show that there isn't really much cause for alarm, because she can still continue with the majority of royal duties," he stated.