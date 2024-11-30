Christina Aguilera shares rare insights about children’s fashion habits

Christina Aguilera gets candid about her relationship with children

Christina Aguilera likes to share her fashion pieces with her kids.

The 43-year-old popstar revealed that she finds joy in seeing her kids using her closet staples in different ways.

"It’s fun to see how they wear things in different ways than I do, and reinterpret my fashion choices in ways that make it their own," the Grammy-winning songstress told People Magazine in an interview.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker, who has two kids, a 16-year-old son Max and 10-year-old daughter Summer, shared that her kids already have their signature styles.

The Candyman singer detailed that Max usually prefers to borrow her chain accessories and Chrome Hearts pieces. Whereas Summer gravitates towards her shoe collection.

However, the mom of two admitted that she thinks her mini-me will “definitely outgrow” her in style.

"They both have good personal style and know exactly who they are. I’ve always raised them to express their uniqueness," she continued.

The Fighter singer told the outlet that she has taught her kids to invent beauty and fashion according to their own choices, “Defining beauty for me is about feeling comfortable in your own skin, and that’s a message I always try to encourage my kids to instill in themselves.”

She added, “No one else can define what beauty means to you. Expressing myself creatively brings me joy and that comes from various styles and looks."