Machine Gun Kelly's manager accused of rape and intimidation by neighbour

Machine Gun Kelly's manager faces serious allegations of rape.

Machine Gun Kelly's manager, a prominent Los Angeles music manager also known for representing other high-profile artists like Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper, is facing serious allegations.

The 36-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting his 20-year-old neighbour in June, according to exclusive information obtained by DailyMail.com.

The alleged assault took place at the woman’s home, and since then, Christian is said to have escalated the situation by threatening her and her boyfriend.

Reports detail how he made throat-cutting gestures towards the couple from his balcony, leading to a temporary restraining order being filed against him.

Christian, who boasts over 19,000 Instagram followers, has been actively promoting rapper Cordae in recent months, but now finds himself at the center of a shocking legal battle.

The alleged victim, whose identity is being withheld by DailyMail.com, filed a police report last week claiming that Christian forced her to perform or*l sex on him during a late-night attack in June.

According to details shared in the application for a temporary restraining order—granted on an initial basis—the incident occurred after him, who had been invited to the woman's apartment to spend time with her boyfriend, was left alone with her.

Christian had arrived with his girlfriend, but she left early to tend to their five-year-old son, leaving the woman alone with him.

The victim claims that as she was cleaning up, Christian approached her from behind, making inappropriate advances and saying, "you know you want me."

Despite repeatedly saying no and attempting to move away, she alleges that Christian cornered her, grabbed her throat, and exposed himself while shouting explicit demands.



