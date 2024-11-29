Priyanka Chopra rings in Thanksgiving with 'special' message

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Thanksgiving with special message

Priyanka Chopra sends heartfelt wishes on Thanksgiving as she expresses 'gratitude' on the auspicious occasion.

The White Tiger alum, who previously shared a heartwarming post about her Citadel journey, took to her Instagram to offer an inside glimpse into her celebrations.

Sharing a carousel of photos featuring her beloved husband Nick Jonas and their only daughter Malti Marie, the actress wrote in the caption, "So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions, and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

In the post, Priyanka showcased her beautifully set table and shared intimate details, including decorative letters that eloquently expressed the festive spirit and conveyed eternal gratitude to each family member.

In addition, she didn't hesitate to share her current whereabouts on her Stories as she posted a glimpse of the far-flung foggy place.

On professional front, the actress is gearing up for the upcoming instalment of the series Citadel, which is slated to release in 2025.