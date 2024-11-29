Iconic Mexican actress Silva Pinal dies at 93

Silva Pinal died at age 93

Silvia Pinal, the iconic actress who left a lasting legacy on Mexico's Golden Age of Cinema, has passed away at the age of 93.

According to The Associated Press, Pinal, known for her role in Luis Buñuel's Cannes-winning film Viridiana, breathed her last on Thursday, November 28.

Her family reported that she had been hospitalised for a urinary tract infection in the days leading up to her death.

In her later years, Pinal faced health challenges, including a battle with COVID-19, pneumonia, and back issues. In 2020, she underwent hip surgery following a fall.

Her death was confirmed by her family and several notable organizations, including the National Association of Interpreters and Mexico's Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, who paid tribute to the late actress on X, formerly Twitter.

"Her legacy as an artist and her contribution to our culture are unforgettable. May she rest in peace," wrote Curiel.

Spanning more than six decades, Pinal’s career included over 60 films across Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and the United States.

Her family, including her former spouses, children, and grandchildren, has achieved success in film, TV, music, and modeling and is often referred to as the "Pinal Dynasty."

Pinal is survived by her children, including Grammy-winning artist Alejandra Guzmán, TV and film star Sylvia Pasquel, and musician Luis Enrique Guzmán.