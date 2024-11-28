Miley Cyrus reveals shocking secret behind her 'Hannah Montana' era hair

Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' era hair is still iconic among fans

Miley Cyrus’s late 2000s and early 2010s hairstyles were as iconic as her music, and now the singer is sharing the surprising truth behind her luscious long locks.

In a teaser for her upcoming Harper’s Bazaar podcast appearance on The Good Buy, the 32-year-old pop star revealed that her flowing locks during the Hannah Montana era and beyond were thanks to her mom, Tish, who insisted on a ‘more is more’ approach to extensions.

“If it was under 250, my mom wasn’t having it,” Cyrus joked. “Tish was like, we need another row. Dig another row up.” Laughing about her hair evolution, she added, “The kind of hair extensions that we had, they don’t even do these anymore.”

Fans have long admired her voluminous hairstyles from that time, which became a defining feature of both Hannah Montana’s later seasons and Cyrus’s early post-Disney career. Online, fans fondly reminisced about those signature looks. “Hannah Montana’s hair extensions are a huge reason I’m a hairstylist now!” one commented, while another gushed, “Party in the USA hair will forever be my favorite.”

Though the Grammy-winning singer has since reinvented herself with edgy pixie cuts and retro waves, her extension-filled styles remain an unforgettable chapter of her hair history.