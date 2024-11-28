Kaley Cuoco recounts scary encounter with hotel room 'intruder'

Kaley Cuoco has returned for season 2 of 'Based on a True Story'

Kaley Cuoco was left deeply traumatised within the first few hours of her recent trip to New York for a press run for the second season of her Peacock show, Based on a True Story.

The Big Bang Theory alum was getting ready in her hotel room for her appearance on this week’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers when a stranger entered her room — while she was fresh out of the shower and completely in the nude.

The experience was still fresh in Cuoco’s mind when she sat down with Meyers a few hours later, where she recounted the ordeal.

"I had a very weird thing happen to me two hours ago," she began.

The Emmy-nominated actress explained she had been blow-drying her hair in her hotel bathroom, "butt naked," when she suddenly spotted a man in the mirror’s reflection.

“I see a man in my room,” she said, calling the moment a startling surprise. Describing the man as a hotel employee, Cuoco recalled the awkward standoff where neither of them moved. “It’s almost like when you see a bear and you don’t want to move,” she joked.

Finally, she broke the silence with a hesitant, “Sir?” which prompted the man to back away, apologising as he left her room. “He doesn’t run,” Cuoco said, still baffled. “I think he worked at the hotel. I hope!”

The experience had been so jarring that Cuoco initially tried to suppress it until her glam session for the show triggered her memory. "I told my team, 'You're not gonna believe what just happened,'” she shared.