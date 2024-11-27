Dwayne Johnson jokes about 'nepotism' while addressing daughters' role in 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson's daughters Jasmine and Tiana have special cameos in 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock spoke about sharing the big screen with his two daughters Jasmin and Tiana in Moana 2.

His two daughters lent their vocals for two characters in the movie. While addressing their cameos, the Hobbs and Shaw star shared their excitement to watch the cameos on-screen. Meanwhile he also joked about 'nepotism' during the chat.

In conversation with E! News, Johnson was asked to share the reaction of his girls over the role. He stated: “They loved it,”

“Loved, loved it. They hadn't seen it before. They knew they were in it, and they were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting."

While recalling their reaction, the professional wrestler revealed: "Their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That's me!”

He truly felt ‘it was so cool’. He went on saying, “That’s the good stuff of fame,” while jokingly adding “And nepotism.”

Moana 2 is a 2024 animated musical adventure film created under the banner of Walt Disney Studios. The film comprises of voices of actors namely, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk, Temuera Morrison and others.