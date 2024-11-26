Taylor Swift sparks frenzy as 'no view' seats for Eras tour sell for $1000

Taylor Swift's fans spark outrage as $16 'no view' tickets resell for $1000

Taylor Swift offered $16 ticket with 'no view' and the reselling sites have listed them in excessively high prices.

Swifties have sparked outrage over the pertaining hoax, as one fan penned: "Imagine paying $15 for a seat with no view and still hearing the best concert of your life."

The fans went on sharing the screenshots of the alleged online ticket selling platforms, on social media.

A follower stated on X: "Hey f*** anyone who bought $15 behind-the-stage Taylor Swift tickets for Vancouver and are now reselling them for over a thousand dollars I hope you choke."

"They got snatched and listed on resale sites already. I was in the queue and I got booted out saying online sales were done. StubHub last night had around 200 tickets listed for resale and that number has doubled in the last hour," another added.

The enraged fans immensely criticized the resellers for fraudulence activity, as one added: "How are $16 Taylor Swift tickets with ZERO view of the stage/screens allowed to be resold for $700++++I just want to go once."

Moreover, one of Taylor's admirer even witnessed that the tickets were being resold for $2,349, stating: "Glad more people could get tickets just to post them immediately for $2500. I was 43rd in queue when tickets sold out."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the sixth ongoing concert. It commenced in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and will be concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.