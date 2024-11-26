Alec Baldwin slams Americans for being uninformed about reality

Alec Baldwin, American actor who is known for his leading roles in a few of genre movies, has recently voiced out his frustration.

The 66-year-old star claimed that many people in America are literally clueless whenever it comes to certain things as they are really unaware of current affairs.

While talking to Torino Film Festival, she shared: "There's a hole, a vacuum... a gap in information for Americans."

"Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on — climate change, Ukraine, you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

Baldwin argued that people mostly have a little information which is not a complete fact as he called out public for staying in their comfort zones away from all the hurdles and challenges.

The Rust actor further accuses Hollywood for playing a very crucial role in this matter.

As he expressed his disappointment, he said: "That vacuum is filled by the film industry.”

"Not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry - but narrative films as well, where the filmmakers and the buyers, willingy go that way."

While praising the women of the industry, Baldwin shared that it is a huge privilege to have "good women" as directors and filmmakers but it is different from male companions.

He continued: "Of course, for some films you need an energetic director who moves the camera continuously and maybe a male director is better."

Back in October 2021, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene from movie Rust and accidently killed his co actor.