Zayn Malik sends fans wild with heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne

Liam Payne's fans spot Zayn Malik paying loveable tribute to late singer

Zayn Malik paid a subtle tribute to Liam Payne, marking a heart wrenching moment for the fans.

Liam’s fans spotted Zayn wearing the Teardrops vocalist's delicate diamond chain in his recent show in Leeds, and during the funeral hours in Buckinghamshire.

The Pillow Talks singer's fans instantly rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, after noticing the necklace. One user penned: "That necklace carries so much history and emotion. A beautiful tribute from Zayn to Liam."

Another fan posted Liam and Niall Horan's picture, stating: "I think he gave one to Niall too. You can see him holding it up in their last selfie together."

On the contrary, it remains unconfirmed if the necklaces are the same or merely lookalikes.

Dusk Till Dawn singer also postponed the US leg of his 'Stairway to the Sky' Tour following the demise of Payne, which was scheduled to commence on October 23.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour."

For the unknown, former One Direction band member tragically died after falling from the third floor balcony of the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.