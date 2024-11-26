Selena Gomez reflects on fans’ confusion over her TV character with THIS actor

Selena Gomez talks about TV character confusion with THIS actor

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her fans’ confusion over her TV character early in her career.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on November 25, the Emilia Perez actress explained why she was never bothered by being confused with her Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo.

“We would do our tapings for Wizards in front of a live audience every Friday night. And that was the biggest high I could ever get,” said the 32-year-old.

Selena remarked, “It was the coolest feeling to make a kid laugh uncontrollably because it's pure.”

“I mean, I've had kids come up to me, and they only know me as Alex. You know? And they'll have full conversations like, 'Where's your wand?'” shared the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Selena mentioned, “I think that's probably a moment I'll never forget where I recognised we had this influence to make people and kids feel good.”

The actress reprised her role for the pilot episode of the show’s new spin-off, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which Selena executive-produced alongside her former TV brother David Henrie.

While talking to PEOPLE at the new series' premiere event in October, Selena reflected on the evolution of her Wizards’ character.

“I personally think we kind of picked up where we left off and it shows a very established Justin and also a very established Alex and you're still curious about what they're going through,” noted the actress and singer

However, Selena added, “It kind of felt like a rhythm we got back into.”