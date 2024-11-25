Targeted operation to be launched in Balochistan: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti is speaking to the media on November 25, 2024. — Screengrab via GeoNews

QUETTA: In order to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the province, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday said the authorities would launch a targeted operation in the territory.

Last week, the Apex Committee — a civil-military body —formally approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in the province.

The top civil-military body gave its nod to a military operation in Balochistan against terrorist groups including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

During an interaction with journalists in Quetta, CM Bugti announced that the targeted operations would be conducted in the areas where there were "Ferrari camps" of the militant organisation.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that the government was making all out efforts to recover Musavir Kakar.

Setting aside the criticism, he said the political parties opposing the military operation in the province should tell if there is any other solution to the rising incident of terrorism in the province.

The development came amid surge in terror attacks on security forces and civilians, with the latest deadly suicide explosion claiming at least 27 lives and left over 60 others injured at Quetta's railway station earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan was held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair and the agenda of the meeting was focused on the “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”.

All provincial chief ministers, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, cabinet members and senior government officials were among the attendees of the important huddle.

The top civil-military body highlighted the necessity of a “unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative” to effectively address these multifaceted challenges.

It was emphasised that political support across party lines and complete national consensus are critical to reinvigorating the national counter-terrorism campaign under the framework of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam.

The meeting also agreed upon revitalisation of National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre.

The statement said civil-military leadership adopted a whole-of-system approach, incorporating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively.

“Specific emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration between federal and provincial governments and between relevant institutions and ministries to ensure seamless execution of the CT [counter-terrorism] campaign. It was decided to establish District Coordination Committees under the provincial apex committees to ensure implementation of directions received from federal and provincial governments.”

In addition to this, the forum demonstrated political resolve to dismantle the ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and provide robust support to the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

All those who create obstruction in Pakistan’s security or try to stop them from performing their duty would face the music, he added. The army chief also called for putting up a collective fight against the menace of terrorism.

“Every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism, whether in uniform or not.”

He further said that the Constitution mandated them to ensure the internal and external security of Pakistan.

The COAS maintained that the personnel of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies were compensating for shortcomings in governance on a daily basis through the sacrifices of their martyrs.

At the conclusion, PM Shehbaz directed all the stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with vigor, ensuring their timely implementation.