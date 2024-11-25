Prince William holds crucial meeting after receiving new honour

Prince William, who has received a new title, held an important meeting with heir to the Omani throne Theyazin bin Haitham on Monday in London.
The Prince of Wales celebrated his new honour without his wife Princess Kate as he made a solo appearance at the event.
Royal commentator Rebecca English has shared an exciting video of William as he attended event to mark him becoming Co-Patron of the 'Jewel of Arabia Expedition' at the Royal Geographical Society, alongside His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, Heir to the Omani throne.
William, who's heir to the British throne, was invited by Haitham to highlight the strong connections between the UK and Oman.
