Nick Jonas gets cosy with Priyanka Chopra during daytime outing

Nick Jonas packs on PDA with Priyanka Chopra during a weekend outing

Nick Jonas never shied away to show his love and affection for his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

On Sunday, November 24, the Citadel star took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet glimpse of her weekend with Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

Despite the chilly weather in the UK due to Storm Bert, Chopra, 42, braved the cold in a fur coat, grey beanie, and a pair of spectacles.

In a video, she showed herself enjoying a quiet moment with the Jonas Brothers member, who hugged her from the back and sweetly rested his head on her shoulder as they stood together.

The Love Again actress captured the tender moment from various angles before Jonas lifted his head to give her a gentle kiss on the shoulder then returned to his cosy position.

"Sundays like these," she captioned the heartwarming video, adding a red rose and kiss emojis.

In the background, Malti’s voice could be heard as she played nearby.

The Bollywood superstar also shared a picture of her two-year-old daughter, dressed in a puffer jacket and matching beanie, playing with a fallen branch.

Chopra often shares snapshots of her life as both an actress and a mother, giving fans a peek into her everyday moments with her family.