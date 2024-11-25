Jennifer Garner reveals wearing odd makeup during younger years

Jennifer Garner addresses makeup routine during her younger years

Jennifer Garner has recently opened up about her beauty routine during her younger years.

Speaking on November 12 episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the 13 Going on 30 star shared interesting response when asked about worst beauty advice.

“I didn't have to receive it. I am my own worst beauty advice,” joked the 52-year=old.

Jennifer told the host, “If you look at any pictures of me all the way through college, if I have makeup on, I wore my theatre makeup.”

“It was pancake makeup on my face. I [had] a white circle,” stated The Adams Project actress while motioning to her face.

Jennifer added, “It's so bad! It's so, so bad.”

On November 24, the Alias actress posted a clip from the podcast episode on her Instagram as she also put up an old photo of herself in the bright white theatre makeup.

In the throwback picture, Jennifer could be seen wearing a full-on period costume, complete with ruffles and lace.

In 2019, the actress told PEOPLE that she was not allowed to wear makeup as a teen.

“I had a tackle box of stage makeup and so I thought that if I wanted to look pretty, I should wear that same makeup,” she remarked.

Jennifer mentioned, “So I wore a pancake makeup. I drew on blush. I basically looked like Raggedy Ann.”

However, the actress pointed out that her makeup skills as an adult had not improved.

“I own the nicest brushes and I own contouring things. If I used it, I would just look bruised,” she quipped.