Why fans think Taylor Swift will announce 'Reputation' before Eras Tour end

Taylor Swift has been counting down the days to last show and perhaps an announcement

Taylor Swift is soon heading towards playing the last show of her record-breaking Eras Tour which started in March, 2023.

The 34-year-old pop superstar performed her last show in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, November 23rd.

In the last few shows, the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been doing a countdown in the middle of the show, where she seemingly counts down to the remaining number of shows left before the end of her tour.

However, Swifties, fan of collecting Easter Eggs, are convinced that Swift is going to make a special announcement at the last day of her tour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s debut album and Reputation are yet to be re-recorded and fans have been theorising that the last day of the countdown will bring the announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Swifties took to the comments of a fan-posted video and expressed their speculations, with one writing, “petition to release reputation tv asap. we are tired of clowning.”

Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “How she does the countdown when she says TV (Taylor’s version) is just screaming that she might me announcing REP TV (hopefully),” referring to the lyrics of her song Karma.

“I just know the rep tv announcement is going to be absolutely iconic,” said a third.

Another chimed in, “I really feel like it’s a new album or if not it’s debut n rep. Clean out the year.”

This comes after Swift played her last show in Toronto and will hit the stage again in Vancouver where she will conclude the historic Eras Tour with three shows.