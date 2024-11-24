'General Hospital' loses Emmy-winning actor after nearly 15 years

Chad Duell plays Michael Corinthos in 'General Hospital'

Chad Duell is stepping away from General Hospital nearly 15 years after joining the iconic cast.

On Saturday, November 24, the actor who played Michael Corinthos on the long-running soap opera took to Instagram to announce the news.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show," he wrote, alongside a group photo with the cast. "This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life."

Duell, 37, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, adding, "I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

He also thanked fans for continued support, "Your love and encouragement have meant the world to me :)."

Though the Emmy-winning actor is leaving General Hospital, he teased fans with a hopeful message before signing off, "This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad."

Duell’s Corinthos is the son of A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and has been a cornerstone of the ABC soap since 2010.

In 2015, Duell earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Additionally, his exit comes on the heels of news that Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall, will also be leaving General Hospital, as reported by People in August.