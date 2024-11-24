Brad Pitt raises concerns as he faints during filming of 'F1'

Brad Pitt showcases intense acting skills while filming for new film ‘F1’

Brad Pitt raised concerns among his fans about his well-being after a video clip from the sets of his upcoming movie F1 went viral.

On November 23, a video surfaced on social media featuring the Fight Club star showcasing his intense acting skills by dramatically fainting during a shoot at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In a viral clip, Brad was seen falling to the ground in front of the camera while filming.

The 60-year-old actor donned a professional racing outfit and was captured walking unsteadily away from the site of a race crash.

As the renowned actor's clip gained popularity on social media, several fans began praising him for his great performance.

One X user commented, "Can't wait for the movie. It looks interesting."

"Brad Pitt is going to eat all actors with this one," another fan gushed.

For the unknowns, in the forthcoming sports-action movie, Brad will portray Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who aims to mark his comeback to the Formula 1 racetrack with the fictional team, APXGP.

According to the film's synopsis, APXGP [a fictional team on the grid] assisted Sonny to return to the race track.

Following the incident scene, the fictional race team of Brad’s character Sonny issued an interesting statement to create excitement among fans.

The brief note reads, "During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation."

"Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously and Sonny's health remains our top priority," the statement added.

The F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Simone Ashley, and Sarah Niles.

The highly anticipated film will be released in cinemas on June 25, 2025.