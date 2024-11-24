Liam Payne’s shocking footage before death raise concern

One Direction star Liam Payne died on October 16th

One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died on October 16th after a fall from the third floor balcony if his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 31-year-old singer’s funeral was held off until the autopsy was finalised and the cause of death was determined.

However, the Teardrops singer was finally laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20th, but a new DailyMail report has raised unsettling concerns.

The outlet shared unseen pictures before the British popstar’s death, where he can be seen being manhandled by three men in the hotel lobby, just minutes prior to his death.





The pictures obtained by the CCTV footage of the CasaSur Palermo hotel showed Payne being picked up by three men in the lobby and taken back to his third-floor suite.

According to a witness, the late star had been “convulsing” on the floor. The event is considered suspicious because of two reasons, per the outlet.

One being the fact that the dad of one was taken to his room and left their alone despite being ill.

And second, the timestamp shows 16:54:48. Although strangely enough, a second picture taken from CCTV outside Liam's room shows the three employees and Payne at 16:54:37, which is eleven seconds before they were in the lobby.

The journey from the lobby to the third floor takes at least 90 seconds, according to one guest. Clearly at least one of the timestamps is incorrect.

The investigation officals have not commented on the matter yet.