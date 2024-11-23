PTI sticks to Nov 24 march plan for Imran Khan's release

Supporters of PTI wave flags and chant in support of former prime minister Imran Khan during a rally in Peshawar on April 10, 2022. —Reuters

Just one day before the highly anticipated protest, the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed their decision to proceed with the planned march to Islamabad on Sunday, demanding the release of party founder Imran Khan, with top party leaders reaffirming that the protest will go ahead as scheduled.

The PTI's resolve comes days after the incarcerated party founder, who has been behind bars since August last year, earlier this month called for nationwide demonstrations against alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, the detention of party workers, and the passage of the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment. He called on his supporters to march to Islamabad on the upcoming Sunday.

A crucial meeting of the central leadership of the PTI was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar late Friday.

Sources confirmed that the huddle, which included key party figures, had concluded its deliberations concerning the protest which the party termed as a "do-or-die" for Imran's release.

The PTI huddle reached consensus to proceed with the earlier decision of launching a protest on November 24.

Several senior party leaders attended the session, including former President Dr Arif Alvi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, said the sources.

The sources also said that other prominent leaders from the party including KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and the provincial government's spokesman Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the latest developments in connection with the ongoing negotiations with the federal government, according to the sources.

All efforts to make a breakthrough ahead of the weekend's protest were frustrated as Imran sought his release from Adiala Jail by Friday as a precondition to call off the march but the government did not accept it, an informed source disclosed.

Furthermore, Barrister Gohar and Gandapur shared updates on their recent meetings with the PTI founder.

Ahead of the PTI's nationwide protest which they described as the "final call", the Punjab Home Department has requisitioned services of Pakistan Rangers Punjab in three districts of the province — Rawalpindi, Attock and Jhelum besides imposing Section 144 across the province for three days.

According to a letter sent to the Ministry of Interior, it has been recommended that two wings of Rangers be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock and one company of Rangers in Jhelum.

A spokesperson for the provincial home department said that Rangers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from Friday, November 22, and stay there till further orders.

However, it has been recommended that Rangers be deployed in Jhelum from November 22 to 27. The decision to deploy Rangers was taken on the recommendation of the district administration, added the spokesperson.

Meantime, Islamabad has also imposed Section 144 for two months, banning gatherings of more than five people.

The federal capital is bracing for a potentially disruptive protest, with plans to seal off the city using shipping containers and enhanced security measures.

To counter the PTI’s demonstration, over 10,700 police personnel have been put on standby across Punjab.

This includes 3,500 officers from the Punjab Highway Patrol, 1,000 from the Special Protection Unit, and 1,200 from the Training Directorate.