Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship showing signs of strain?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first embraced separate initiatives, their “divide and conquer” strategy seemed like a smart move—two individuals pursuing their passions while strengthening their shared brand.



However, as time passes, this approach is raising more questions than answers, and some observers are starting to wonder if there’s more beneath the surface.

In recent months, a shift has become apparent. Meghan, who once stood firmly by Harry’s side, appears to have taken a step back, while Harry has emerged as the driving force behind the Sussex brand.

Once known for his supportive role, The Duchess has been noticeably absent from many of Harry’s solo engagements, leaving a sense of imbalance between the two.

The Prince has had a packed schedule of solo appearances, from hosting a video call for Scotty’s Little Soldiers to promoting the Invictus Games and attending the WellChild Awards.

His commitment to his humanitarian efforts is clear, but Meghan’s recent activities seem less impactful, such as attending the launch of a haircare line in Los Angeles.

Perhaps most telling is Meghan’s absence during Harry’s recent solo trip to Canada, where they previously promoted the Invictus Games together.

The optics of Harry extending his stay to spend time with friends and family instead of returning to Meghan raise more questions about their current dynamic.