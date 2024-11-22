Media misinterpreted Bushra's statement about Saudi Arabia: PTI

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesman Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said on Friday that the media had misreported the recent statement made by Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, regarding Saudi Arabia.

The former first lady’s statement was taken “out of context”, clarified Barrister Saif.

The clarification came after the former ruling party drew fire from all quarters after the former first lady’s recent video message wherein she accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role in Khan’s ouster as premier.

Khan was ousted as the prime minister from office through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April 2022.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship as the latter, a time-tested friend, has always extended generous support to Pakistan in its difficult times.

Blaming the media for distorting the former first lady’s statement, the spokesperson said: “Bushra Bibi did not level any allegation against Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Refuting the media reports, the PTI leader said that she did not say that the crown prince or any other representative from Riyadh made a telephone call to former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In her rare video message, Bushra alleged that when the former prime minister went to Madina "barefoot", the then-army chief started receiving "their calls".

The former first lady claimed that Bajwa was asked, "Who is this person you have brought with you [...] we don’t want such personalities. Since then, they launched a smear campaign against us and started calling Imran a Jewish agent."

Slamming the incumbent government, Barrister Saif said: “The government wants to spoil the relationship between the PTI founder and the Saudi crown prince.”

He accused the PML-N-led government of exaggerating Bushra’s statement to “divert” people’s attention from the PTI’s “do-or-die protest” slated to be staged on November 24, adding that the government was afraid of their protest.

Initially, the PTI distanced itself from the controversial statement issued by the former first lady.

In an earlier statement, Barrister Saif told Geo News that Bushra held no organisational position within the PTI and did not have any responsibilities in the party structure.

“Only the party chairman or secretary general can express PTI’s official position,” Saif said. “Her statement was not issued on behalf of the party, and it is baseless to link her personal views with PTI policy,” he said, dismissing any attempts to associate her views with the party’s policies.

Saif further added: “Bushra Bibi’s viewpoint is her own. She will clarify whether her statement was personal or intended to represent the party’s stance.”

He also clarified that PTI had never issued any statement alleging Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Khan’s removal from office.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official X handle, Bushra alleged that Saudi officials had expressed displeasure over ex-prime minister Khan’s visit to Madina in 2022.

In addition to this, General (retired) Bajwa termed the allegations of Bushra, against Saudi Arabia as "baseless".

"National interests should not be harmed to gain political mileage by making baseless allegations," the former army chief said while speaking to Geo News.