V teases thanksgiving surprise for BTS ARMY

V has planned to treat his fans to a special surprise this Thanksgiving.
On Friday, November 22, V, currently serving in mandatory military service, surprised BTS ARMY by announcing his upcoming song.
The BTS member revealed that he will release a duet titled Winter Ahead with South Korean ballad singer Park Hyo Shin on November 29.
V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, also shared the cover poster for the new track on his Instagram stories.
Winter Ahead is set to have a jazz-inspired sound, which aligns with V’s musical tastes. The digital single will reportedly focus on the joy of having someone by your side.
V has often showed off his close friendship with Hyo Shin to fans over the years. Hyo Shin, a ballad singer and musical theatre actor, is one of the BTS star's close friends.
Additionally, Winter Ahead is just one of V's upcoming releases. Earlier, he teased a virtual collaboration with the late jazz legend Bing Crosby, with the song White Christmas set to drop on December 6.
Originally debuting in 1942, White Christmas became a global sensation, earning Crosby widespread recognition.
Jennifer Garner reached to her optimum after acting as a mediator between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter shares heartfelt note for her fans after wrapping up American leg of 'Short n' Sweet' Tour
Keke Palmer opens up about her struggles with childhood fame while speaking to Drew Barrymore
Selena Gomez reacts to fan's comment on her multiple releases this year
'John Wick' director reveals he learned a year later that Eva Longoria saved the film during crucial time
Taylor Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne reflects on brief stay with the singer after horrible breakup