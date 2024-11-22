V teases thanksgiving surprise for BTS ARMY

BTS' V set to drop a new single ahead of 'White Christmas'

V has planned to treat his fans to a special surprise this Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 22, V, currently serving in mandatory military service, surprised BTS ARMY by announcing his upcoming song.

The BTS member revealed that he will release a duet titled Winter Ahead with South Korean ballad singer Park Hyo Shin on November 29.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, also shared the cover poster for the new track on his Instagram stories.

Winter Ahead is set to have a jazz-inspired sound, which aligns with V’s musical tastes. The digital single will reportedly focus on the joy of having someone by your side.

V has often showed off his close friendship with Hyo Shin to fans over the years. Hyo Shin, a ballad singer and musical theatre actor, is one of the BTS star's close friends.

Additionally, Winter Ahead is just one of V's upcoming releases. Earlier, he teased a virtual collaboration with the late jazz legend Bing Crosby, with the song White Christmas set to drop on December 6.

Originally debuting in 1942, White Christmas became a global sensation, earning Crosby widespread recognition.