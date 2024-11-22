Cara Delevingne shares interesting tidbits while living with Taylor Swift

Cara Delevingne opens up about her short stay with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s longtime friend Cara Delevingne has recently shared her experience of living with her singer following her horrible breakup.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Cara recalled her time she spent with Taylor whom she took for a “wild ride” after moving in to her place.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” said the 31-year-old.

Cara opened up that she and Taylor “are very different people,” who have been friends over the years.

“Taylor is very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble – but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride,” she told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cara and comedian Nikki Glaser, who shot to fame for her performance during The Roast of Tom Brady, stated that Taylor “is down for some fun”.

“As a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean,” continued Nikki.

However, Cara pointed out, “The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast.”

“She's one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could (expletive) everyone up so hard,” explained the model.

Cara added, “I could definitely roast her because I lived with her for a little bit.”