Army breaks silence on BTS' V’s mobile use controversy

Earlier some netizens claimed that V is getting special treatment in military due to BTS celebrity status

Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V from BTS, has finally been cleared by the Army amid allegations of receiving special treatment during his mandatory military service.

On Friday, November 22, The Korea Times reported that the military unit where V, 28, served during his training period has denied claims of preferential treatment following allegations that he used a cell phone during restricted hours.

The Army’s 2nd Corps Military Police Command issued a statement clarifying the situation on Thursday, November 21.

"At the Army training centre where Kim Tae-hyung trained, recruits are permitted to use cell phones for one hour during weekends and holidays," the statement read. "It has been confirmed that Kim used his phone during the designated afternoon usage period, not at dawn."

The military further emphasised that there were "no instances of granting or condoning special privileges" for the BTS star to use his phone outside of the allowed hours.

The controversy stirred when former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, during an appearance on a YouTube channel, mentioned that V occasionally called her while in the military.

"He’s a cheerful and lively friend," Min shared. "On my birthday, he even sent me a message at dawn to wish me well."

Min’s birthday falls on December 16, just five days after V enlisted, which led some to speculate that he had been given special access to use his phone outside the designated hours, sparking claims of celebrity favouritism.

The controversy led to a formal inquiry through the national petition system, to which the military responded, defending V’s actions.

V currently serves in the Army’s 2nd Corps Military Police Command Special Mission Unit, continuing his mandatory military duty.