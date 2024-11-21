PTI protest: IHC says no rally violating gathering law 'shall be allowed'

Front door of the Islamabad High Court building. —IHC website

ISLAMABAD: Days ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest in Islamabad, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has permitted the authorities concerned to bar the opposition party from holding any protest or rally in the federal capital violating the newly enacted peaceful assembly law.

This verdict was announced after the IHC chief justice conducted a hearing of a petition filed by Advocate Rizwan Abbasi on behalf of a trader association president earlier today.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also appeared in today's hearing after being summoned by the court.

In a verdict issued following the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the authorities concerned to constitute a committee "to be headed preferably by the Minister for Interior or any other person to engage with the" PTI leadership, informing them of the sensitivity over the weekend due to visit of Belarus president.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.