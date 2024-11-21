Richard Gere details about his relocation to Madrid with family

Richard Gere reflects on moving to Madrid with family

Richard Gere has recently dished out details about his move to Madrid with wife Alejandra Silva and their children.

During an appearance on latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Pretty Woman actor believed that the relocation would benefit their family.

“Our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there,” said the 75-year-old.

Richard noted that the move would be “an exciting chapter” for his wife and children after they sold $11 million home in New Canaan, Connecticut, last month.

Earlier this year, speaking to Vanity Fair Spain, Richard dropped major hints about moving closer to Alejandra’s family and friends.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture,” mentioned the Norman star at the time.

Richard told the outlet, “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The Benefactor actor revealed, “I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous.”

“Also, the ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Richard shares two young sons with wife Alejandra.