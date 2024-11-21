'Time is not ripe': Fazlur Rehman opposes PTI's 'final protest call'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference. —APP/File

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday opposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for a "do-or-die” protest against the incumbent government, claiming that the Imran Khan-founded party "lacked strategy" for such demonstration.

He stated this during an interview on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk'.

It is important to mention here that the PTI had announced giving a surprise to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government via its “do-or-die” protest on the 24th of this month.

Last week, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year, gave a “final call” for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment. He called on his supporters to march to Islamabad on the upcoming Sunday.

Reminiscing his party's march during the former premier Khan-led government, he said that the JUI-F had organised 14 "historical" million marches against the then PTI government other than the Azadi March led by the multi-party opposition alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The cleric added that the opposition had planned the demonstrations very carefully so that they would not create any law and order disturbance. Maulana Fazl said that he is in favour of the former ruling party's right to protest.

He was of the view that such calls would not yield any results for the major opposition party. "It is not an appropriate time for the PTI to protest and constant protests would lose their importance," Fazl said

He emphasised that every party should take to the streets with a concrete plan, however, it seems that the PTI "does not have good strategists".

To a question whether the PTI consulted the JUI-F for the anti-government protests, Fazl denied saying that the ex-PM Khan-led party did not consult him, however, he would definitely guide them whenever they approach him.

Commenting on the JUI-F-PTI relations, the senior politician said that his party had strained relations with the PTI, however, it would be a "good political step" if it returned to normalcy.

The cleric said that his party has had differences with other parties as well, however, it had bitter ties with the PTI in the past. He added that both parties could build a "good political connection" if they managed to end bitterness.

He suggested that the opposition parties should work together to face shared challenges and take benefits with coordinated moves.