Liam Payne’s mourning girlfriend Kate Kassidy arrives at funeral

Kate Cassidy went to Argentina with boyfriend Liam Payne but flew back prior to his death

One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral processions are being held on Wednesday, November 20th after a month of his death.

Payne’s grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy was one of the first guests to arrive at the gathering at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Cassidy was seen dressed in a long black coat with fur and black shades, as per pictures posted on social media.

Following the Teardrops singer death on October 16th after a fall from the third floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the model took to Instagram and expressed her sorrow, describing him as “the love of my life.”

She also shared that the former couple was looking forward to marry each other.

Cassidy reportedly stopped to look at a floral tribute of ten pin bowls at the entrance of the church, previously having spoken about them as Payne’s favourite sport.

The funeral held in the Home Counties, is expected to be attended by his family and close friends.

Payne’s ex and the mom of his child, Cheryl Cole and his former One Direction bandmates will also join the procession.