Miley Cyrus dazzles in gold leotard and reflects on 'malfunction' years

Miley Cyrus shines in gold minidress on Harper's Bazaar cover.

Miley Cyrus dazzles on the December/January cover of Harper's Bazaar, wearing a shimmering gold minidress that perfectly captures her star power.

The singer, who is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new album, opened up to the magazine about her inspirations and reflections on her past.

Cyrus credited music legends Joni Mitchell and Madonna as key influences for her upcoming work but didn’t shy away from addressing her wilder years with humor.

"I definitely wasn’t created in a lab," she quipped. "And if I was, there must have been a bug in the system that caused me to malfunction somewhere between 2013 and '16. Sorry, Mickey!"

Known for her candidness and bold personality, her remarks offer a nod to the transformative and often unpredictable phases of her career.

The magazine aptly described her as "a free spirit and an old soul, a Disney Legend and a Grammy winner," emphasizing that unpredictability is her signature trait.

In her latest interview for the magazine's Art issue, Cyrus opens up about her unique creative process, her evolving relationship with music, and what’s behind the inspiration for her highly anticipated new album.

One thing's for sure: Miley isn't interested in being predictable.