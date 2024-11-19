School, colleges in smog-hit Lahore, Multan to reopen from tomorrow

A man rides a motorbike along a street engulfed in dense smog, in Lahore on October 23, 2024. — AFP

Despite thick smog choking Lahore and Multan, the Punjab's Environment Protection Department on Tuesday said it has decided to reopen educational institutes in the cities from tomorrow.

In a notification issued today, the department said that the educational institutes in the two worst-hit cities by smog will open at 9am from November 19 (Wednesday).

However, all teachers, staff and students are required to wear masks due to the smoggy weather, added the notification.

It said that outdoor sports and other co-curricular activities will remain banned. Moreover, the classes will have different timings to leave the school so that there is no traffic of students.

"Every school administration will be responsible for implementing precautionary measures," said the notification issued.

Earlier, the provincial authorities had closed schools in its major cities on November 6, and on Friday extended the closure to November 24 in Multan and Lahore.

All outdoor sports in schools and other activities also remain banned in the province until January, with continuing crackdown operations on polluting rickshaws, barbecues and construction sites in pollution hot spots.

Punjab, home to more than half of Pakistan's 240 million people, has been reeling under the toxic smog for weeks as temperatures go down with the arrival of winter.

The air-quality of Lahore today fell below the threshold considered "hazardous" for humans for a short while before returning back to the worst category.

As of 9:30am, the provincial capital was rated as second-most polluted city in terms of air quality on the Swiss group's live rankings, with an air quality index of 395.