PTI protest likely to turn into sit-in, says Waleed Iqbal

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attend a protest in Peshawar on February 10, 2024. —Reuters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) march towards the federal capital would stay peaceful, however, it might transform into a sit-in, party leader Waleed Iqbal said on Monday.

In conversation on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", Iqbal said: "The Islamabad march can turn into a dharna [sit-in]. Nevertheless, our protest will remain peaceful and without arms."

Since the PTI has been accused of carrying weapons in previous demonstrations, the federal government has warned to take harsh measures against the party if its supporters turned violent on November 24.

Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah had also cautioned the party that its "do-or-die" protest could lead to a crackdown on the PTI while Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Shazia Marri, whose party is a part of the coalition, condemned the "call to spread chaos".

Iqbal, on the show, stressed that the Constitution allows every citizen to protest, sans arms — echoing the party's long-standing stance, which has time and again resorted to holding demonstrations.

This time, PTI founder Imran Khan has listed down four demands for the government — revoke the 26th Constitutional Amendment, restore democracy and the Constitution, returning the public’s mandate, and release all "innocent political" prisoners.

Despite Defence Minister Khawaja Asif saying that the doors for negotiations have not yet closed, PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram has ruled out holding talks with the government or the establishment.

Detailing the party's plans for the protest, Iqbal said that PTI workers in Balochistan and Karachi will hold demonstrations in their respective areas.

PPP's Marri, in a statement, strongly condemned the "renewed call to spread chaos in the country", emphasising that Pakistan needs stability and unity, not division and unrest.

She criticised the PTI, stating that throwing petrol bombs and setting vehicles on fire under the guise of peaceful protests has "become their norm".

She further accused the party of relying on U-turns, lies, baseless accusations, riots, and armed marches as part of their routine behaviour.

In a presser on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar called upon courts to expedite decisions regarding the May 9 incidents.

He also presented alleged evidence implicating senior PTI leaders in orchestrating attacks on sensitive installations and memorials of national martyrs.

"The evidence is undeniable, and it is now up to the courts to ensure swift justice," he stated, just days ahead of the anticipated protest.