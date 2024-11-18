CII chief clarifies 'contentious' VPN fatwa

A person watching a VPN app on phone in this representational image. —UnSplash/ File

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), clarified the body's fatwa (Islamic edict) on VPNs, or encrypted internet networks, stating that whether a VPN was Islamic or not primarily depended on its use.

Speaking on Geo News morning show, "Geo Pakistan", on Monday, Naeemi said: "Using a VPN, whether registered or unregistered, for immoral content and false propaganda is un-Islamic."

Stressing the need to block access to immoral or blasphemous content on the internet, the CII on November 15 declared the use of VPN as un-Islamic.

In a statement, CII Chairman Naeemi had said the government had the right to curb evil and prevent access to it. He had stated that taking measures to prevent or restrict the access to immoral and offensive content was in accordance with the Sharia.

Explaining the backdrop against which the fatwa was issued, he said on Geo News' programme that since most of the VPN usage was to access indecent websites, therefore, the CII declared it un-Islamic.

The CII chief said, according to the reports shared with him, there were 15 million hits on indecent sites daily.

"If you register the VPN and do positive criticism, then there is no harm," he said, emphasising on registration of VPN.

CII Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi. — APP/ File

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said he was not aware of the government’s opinion on blocking VPN.

Speaking on "Naya Pakistan" programme, the PM’s special assistant on political affairs said the matter of VPN was not for the CII or Naeemi to take up.

“The CII gave an unwarranted opinion on the VPN,” he said, adding that it had nothing to do with the shariat.

He further clarified that the government imposed restriction for misuse of social media platform X.