Angelina Jolie faces financial crunch amid Brad Pitt legal battles

Angelina Jolie going through financial strain due to legal battles with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is facing financial crunch amid her ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in.”

The source revealed that Tomb Raider star dropped Brad-related lawsuit against the FBI because she couldn't afford to pay her lawyer's fee.

“Every time she talks to a lawyer, the tab goes up,” said an insider.

The source explained, “All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realised she simply can't afford to fight every one of these battles.”

Another source revealed that Angelina was in financial crisis which is why she had to put her prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT on sale for $1.3 million along with other valuable items.

“She's digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price,” stated an insider.

The source revealed, “She may also sell jewelry that Brad gave her during their marriage.”

It is pertinent to mention that not only legal bills, but also Angelina has college expenses to pay of her children.

“Angie is being forced to downscale to pay for the needs of her kids,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “Angelina is even willing to take on projects she wouldn't have considered before because she wants the paycheck.”