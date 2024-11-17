Kate and William praise Lady Louise as 'real asset' to Royal family

Princess Kate and Prince William highlight Lady Louise Windsor’s value to the Royal family.

Princess Kate and Prince William have expressed deep admiration for Lady Louise Windsor, describing her as a "real asset" to the royal family, according to royal sources.

The Princess of Wales. shares a close bond with Louise’s mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, and has long held a great respect for her parenting style.

Sources reveal that Kate has "enormous admiration" for Sophie’s approach to raising her children, Lady Louise and her brother James, Viscount Severn, instilling in them an appreciation for their privilege while allowing them the freedom to grow away from the royal spotlight.

This balanced approach is one that Kate is embracing as she raises her own children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—hoping to provide them with a similar sense of independence and normalcy while preparing them for their royal roles.

Kate is particularly fond of Louise, who is currently studying English literature at the University of St Andrews.

The 21-year-old, who is also a member of the University Officers’ Training Corps, has expressed an interest in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law.

In royal circles, there’s speculation that she may play a more prominent role in the royal family under a future King William V, potentially stepping in to support the family at various engagements.

A close family friend described Louise as an “absolutely delightful young woman” and a “real asset” to the royal fold.

Raised with the understanding that she would likely need to work for a living, despite being the niece of King Charles, Louise’s upbringing reflects her parents' grounded approach.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, shared in a 2020 interview with The Times that she and her husband, Prince Edward, have always sought to instill in their children the value of hard work, opting not to use HRH titles for them.