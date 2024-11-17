Charli XCX shines in new 'Domingo' sketch on SNL, with Julia Fox

Charli XCX brings new life to Ariana Grande’s viral 'Domingo' sketch on SNL.

Charli XCX proved she’s not just a musical powerhouse but also a comedy star during her Saturday Night Live debut as both host and musical guest on November 16.

The 32-year-old Brat singer showcased her impressive comedic chops, pulling double duty in multiple sketches throughout the night.

One standout moment was Charli’s hilarious twist on the viral Domingo sketch, which Ariana Grande originally brought to life during her SNL hosting gig in October.

In the original Bridesmaid Speech skit, Ariana, alongside Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman, played a bridesmaid struggling to hit the right notes during a bachelorette party song.

Charli’s version, titled Babymoon, gave the sketch a fresh spin, with Chloe Fineman returning as a pregnant bride at her baby shower.

Joined by Gardner, Nwodim, and Sherman, Charli led a (deliberately off-key) rendition about their "besties babymoon," this time set to Chappell Roan's track Hot To Go.

The Babymoon sketch on Saturday Night Live took a hilarious turn as Charli XCX and her fellow cast members delivered a quirky, off-key song that referenced the infamous Domingo from Grande’s viral skit.

In this new version, the friends sang about their baby shower antics, with lyrics like, "We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn’t talk at all," followed by, "We say, ‘Kelsey get off your phone,’ cause we know who she’s texting! We know who she’s texting! D-O-M-I-N-G-O," teasing that Kelsey’s (Chloe Fineman’s) unborn child might be fathered by none other than Domingo.

This cheeky reference paid homage to the original Domingo storyline from Grande's SNL appearance, where the bridesmaids hilariously sang about the bride-to-be's flirtations with a man named Domingo during their bachelorette party.