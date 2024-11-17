Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy nominations with Gracie Abrams at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and her pal Gracie Abrams enjoyed the third night of Eras Tour in Toronto on Saturday.

During the acoustic segment, the Blank Space crooner reflected back on how the Eras Tour has been “going on for a year and a half now," and that “a lot changed in this long period.”

The 34-year-old musician then went on explaining how she and Abrams artist ended up writing the Grammy-nominated song us..

The Miss Americana star fondly recalled the fun memories they had during the tour, including celebrating the Abrams' Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

She continued, “We went out, and we had like eleventy-hundred cosmos and went back to my house, and we just started writing a song, and the coolest thing ever has happened this week.”

The 14-time Grammy winner described their excitement which was mostly just "screeching on phone" while writing the song.

She then explained that to show their gratitude for the song's success they had arranged a surprise performance for the fans.

Swift then welcomed Abrams who stepped out and sang the first verse of us. shortly after Swift joined in, harmonizing with her her hit 1989 song, Out of Woods.

The crowd gave a thunderous applaud after the performance, as Abrams hugged Swift tightly before walking down the stage to her exit point.

Taylor Swift is half through her Eras Tour in Toronto, after performing six shows there she’ll be heading to Vancouver for the grand finale on December, 8th 2024.