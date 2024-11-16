Diddy faces new allegation of 'inappropriate behaviour' with renowned celebs

Suge Knight slaps Sean Diddy Combs with new allegations

Suge Knight, who is currently behind the bars, has made several allegations against Sean Diddy Combs as he accused the artist of mistreating Justin Bieber and Usher.

While conversing with HipHopDx about Diddy’s interest in mentoring children, Suge expressed his sadness over the rapper's inappropriate behaviour with the young man.

“It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber,” the 59 year old said.

The convicted felon went on sharing, “He had grown men take Justin Bieber, when he was young, on romantic vacations, showing pictures on Instagram with no women, nobody else but grown successful men and this little kid.”

Moreover, the record executive also alleged the Grammy winner of mishandling Usher, explaining he used to call the OMG vocalist a young black man, making good music.

“Usher spent the night with Puffy, sharing the same bed, when they worked on an album together. Yet, they never released a single song from that time.”

Meanwhile, the Baby singer has refrained from making any comments on Diddy's case.

For the unknown, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on September 16, on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.