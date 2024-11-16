Priscilla Presley reveals iconic film role Elvis regretted turning down

Priscilla Presley reveals Elvis's biggest regret.

Elvis Presley once missed a chance to star alongside Barbra Streisand in what could have been a defining role in his career, Priscilla Presley has revealed.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was offered the lead in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, but his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, convinced him to pass on it.

"Barbra had offered him the part,” Priscilla shared with People.

"But Colonel Parker talked him out of it, saying, Oh, it’s not going to be good. She’s going to be in charge, not you. Her movie, not yours."

According to Priscilla, Elvis regretted the decision, feeling it was a missed opportunity to showcase his talent in a more meaningful role.

He often felt stifled by Parker’s tight control over his career, longed for projects that went beyond the formulaic films he was known for, like Girls! Girls! Girls! "He wanted to be in great movies, not the silly ones that didn’t reflect who he was," Priscilla explained.

The role ultimately went to Kris Kristofferson, and Streisand’s A Star Is Born debuted in 1976, earning critical acclaim for Streisand's performance and her iconic song, Evergreen.

The film won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, with Streisand taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Elvis’s journey on the silver screen, spanning from 1956 to 1969 with 31 films, saw him initially aiming for serious roles akin to Marlon Brando or James Dean.

But as his career progressed, the quality of his movies declined, and by his final film, Change of Habit, Elvis had largely lost interest in acting.