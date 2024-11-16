King Charles shakes things up with surprising move involving 2 key Royals

King Charles meets with Kings of Jordan and Bahrain.

King Charles has made an unusual and highly significant decision by appointing King Abdullah of Jordan and King Hamad of Bahrain as Honorary Knights Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

This honor is typically reserved for British royals or heirs to other thrones, making it a rare and notable exception.

The two monarchs, who are both celebrating their silver jubilees this year, were hosted by the King during their visits to the UK this week—King Abdullah last week and King Hamad on Monday.

Although the Royal Victorian Order is typically presented during state visits, neither monarch was in the UK for that purpose.

The Royal Victorian Order was originally established by Queen Victoria in 1896 to recognize exceptional service to the British Empire.

His decision to award this prestigious honor highlights the strengthening of diplomatic ties and the recognition of both monarchs’ longstanding contributions to their countries and beyond.

King Charles marked his 76th birthday in a decidedly low-key manner, treating the day as a normal working occasion while fulfilling royal duties.

The monarch celebrated by opening two Coronation Food Hubs in London, commemorating the first anniversary of the project.

During the launch of one hub, he personally shook hands with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, while attending the second opening virtually.

In honor of the King’s milestone birthday, Buckingham Palace also released a striking new portrait of Charles.

In the image, the King exudes confidence, dressed in a smart royal blue suit with a matching patterned tie.

He stands poised, with one hand casually in his pocket and the other resting on a chair—an image of regal dignity as he continues to serve in his new role.