Prince Harry’s Royal role ‘reversed with Camilla’ after ‘pressing nuclear button’

Prince Harry’s standing in the Royal Family has " flipped with Queen Camilla" after he "pressed the nuclear button," a royal expert has claimed.

In the Channel 4 documentary Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, Camilla’s friend Petronella Wyatt shared that Harry’s ongoing feud with the Queen has put the Duke of Sussex in a less favorable position.

"Harry and Camilla’s roles within the Royal Family have practically reversed," Wyatt stated.

"Camilla was once viewed as the unpopular outsider, but now Harry is facing that scrutiny while she is embraced warmly."

In the upcoming documentary, he remarked, "I'm not sure Harry realized just how incendiary it was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides."

Harry’s strained relationship with The Queen, which has simmered for years, reached new heights with the release of his memoir Spare, where he claimed Camilla and King Charles leaked stories to boost her public image.

Wyatt, however, suggested that the Duke’s approach lacks forethought. "It’s just his nature to press the nuclear button," she said, adding, "He needs to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."

The Duke’s claims have been countered by prominent royal voices in the documentary, which airs on November 24.

Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond have expressed doubt over the allegations.

Bond, who reported on the royals for over a decade, stated that Camilla “never aimed to cultivate a special relationship with any journalist,” despite having once written directly to her.