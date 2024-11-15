'Zero performance': Nawaz Sharif blasts Imran Khan over 'final protest' call

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif speaks to journalists in London, UK, November 15, 2024. — Screengrab via video

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has lambasted incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for issuing 'final protest' call, asking why people would take to the streets over his "zero performance" during his nearly four-years term.

"Imran Khan did nothing except for bringing disrepute to the country. Tell me a single [development] project that he could proudly present as evidence of development during his tenure," the former premier said in an informal interaction with reporters in London.

The PTI founder announced a protest march to Islamabad on November 24, his lawyer and sister said on Wednesday. "Imran Khan says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder has stressed that the party's entire leadership will be part of the march," lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters in Rawalpindi.

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Khan's supporters are present, Chaudhry said. The lawyer said that the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who are part of it as Imran fears they’ll be arrested.

The News already reported on Wednesday that PTI's founder chairman wants a date for a do-or-die ultimate protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad but he was being persuaded by his party's senior leaders that it may backfire if such a protest was announced without proper planning and considering all pros and cons.

"Tell me, can Imran say he has constructed a motorway for Pakistan, brought any project for Pakistan, established power pants or ended loadshedding […] His performance is zero,” Nawaz said.

Instead of taking measures for the country’s development, the PML-N president said, the incarcerated PTI founder conspired with judges such as Saqib Nisar to disqualify him back then in 2016.

He further said that Imran damaged the democracy in the country.

Nawaz noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving no stone unturned to recover the country’s economy, prompting "fruitful results" with economic indicators improving.

“Pakistan has come out of difficulties and is now on the path of prosperity,” he said, adding that obstacles were being created in the way of development.

He went on to say that the PML-N suffered the worst victimisation during Imran’s tenure, adding that the PTI founder along with former army chief General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed "victimised us in every possible way".

He added that he was not granted permission to travel to London to meet his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

The former premier further said that PTI did nothing but harm the country. “They [PTI] have to be held accountable for such practices before giving a call,” he added.