A dramatic scene unfolded ahead of the King's 76th birthday celebrations today as a horse from the royal procession ran loose in Green Park, causing a brief moment of chaos.

The animal, part of the 41-Gun Salute to mark the monarch's special day, threw its rider from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery before galloping through the park, sending onlookers into a frenzy.

Fortunately, the horse was quickly brought under control, with large crowds of royal supporters gathered nearby.

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker reported live from the scene, confirming that the horse is now safe.

This incident comes after a similar one earlier this year, when three horses were spooked by construction work in Belgravia and ran loose through the streets of London, causing collisions with vehicles.

Thankfully, the horses recovered after being treated at Hyde Park Barracks and continued their royal duties at the King's Birthday Parade in June.

The incident occurred as 71 horses from the Royal Horse Artillery assembled for the event, when one horse suddenly bolted, momentarily throwing the ceremony into disarray.

Cameron recounted the tense scene, explaining that while the runaway horse was "out of control," it was brought back safely within about 30 seconds and suffered no injuries.

Speaking to GB News, he described how "one of the horses decided to bolt from its rider and started charging around Green Park," adding that the animal was ultimately "safely brought under control."

Reflecting on the Gun Salute’s traditional significance, Cameron highlighted its place in British culture, calling it "the best of British."

He noted, “It really is a spectacular sight for tourists and Londoners alike… a display of Britain at its finest, full of pomp and pageantry.”