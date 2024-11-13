Lou Donaldson legendary jazz alto saxophonist dies at 98

Lou Donaldson died at 98 on November 9

Lou Donaldson, the celebrated jazz alto saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 98.

People reported on Tuesday, November 12, that the music icon died over the weekend, according to a statement from his family.

A message on Donaldson’s official website confirmed the news, stating, "The Family of Sweet Poppa Lou Donaldson sadly confirms his death on November 9, 2024."

The family added, "A private service will be held. Thank you for your support of Lou and his music throughout his career. Because of you, his legendary contributions to jazz will live on forever."

Donaldson’s illustrious career spanned more than 50 years. His soulful and bluesy approach to the alto saxophone distinctive sound earned him numerous hits, including his famous cover of Bobbie Gentry's 1967 single Ode to Billie Joe.

The blues-country track about the suicide of a rural Mississippi boy became a breakthrough in both jazz and pop music.

Donaldson's rendition of Gentry's song has been sampled over 200 times by artists such as Kanye West in Jesus Walks, A Tribe Called Quest in Clap Your Hands, and A$AP Rocky in L$D.

Though he retired in 2018 at 92, Donaldson remained a beloved fixture at jazz festivals and clubs, particularly in New York City, where he frequently performed.

He had planned to mark his 98th birthday in a club but was forced to cancel after being struck with pneumonia just over a week before his death.