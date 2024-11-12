William tops Bald Man list despite Charlotte's 'floods of tears' over his beard

William's new beard style didn't go down well with his daughter, Princess Charlotte

Prince William has reclaimed his title as the "Sexiest Bald Man Alive" for the second consecutive year, surpassing Hollywood stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This honour, based on a study of search traffic and physical attributes, has solidified the Prince of Wales’ appeal even as he moves further into his 40s.

The ranking, compiled by search marketing agency Reboot, analyzed how often people searched for images of bald celebrities, especially risqué ones.

Prince William, known for his distinctive bald look, outshone his competition, including top celebrities like The Rock, Shaquille O’Neal, and Vin Diesel.

Researchers also considered factors like height, net worth, and the "golden ratio," which supposedly defines the ideal facial proportions. Additionally, they measured the "shine factor" of each candidate’s scalp, a quirky metric used to gauge the radiance of their bald heads.

The study revealed that Prince William's popularity remains high, with 16,800 annual searches for “Prince William” followed by “shirtless” or "nak**" on Google. This search frequency suggests that the public still finds the royal heartthrob incredibly appealing.

Despite his success, William's new beard style didn't go down well with his daughter, Princess Charlotte. The prince shared that his facial hair upset Charlotte so much that it left her in "floods of tears."

As a result, he had to shave it off to calm her down. "Well, Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off. And then it grew back. I convinced her it was going to be OK!"