Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' sequel is in works

Wonka is based on Roald Dahl’s book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Timothée Chalamet starrer, Wonka, which turned out to be a commercial success in 2023, will now be getting a sequel.

Director Paul King confirmed the new entry of the family-musical in an interview, where he also updated about the current status of the script.

Recently, King attended the premiere of Paddington in Peru, where he spoke to Hey U Guys exclusively. They asked the filmmaker about the possibility of Wonka’s new installment to which he replied saying that ‘only half of a draft’ has been prepared so far.

“We're very early, I mean we've got about half of a draft. So, we've got a story that we like, and we know where we want to take him.”

The 46-year-old director also shared a few insights of the story they have for the new film. Paul wants to take Wonka on a global adventure.

“I'll try to get some international travel in it. So maybe that's the only tease I'll give. But hopefully, I'll get some air miles off this one.”

The 2023 film, backed by Warner Bros. also starred Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Tom Davis.

Wonka is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The first film originally made on the book in 2005 starred the great Johnny Depp in the titular role.