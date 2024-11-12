Travis Kelce displays close bond with Taylor Swift’s dad after Chiefs win

Travis Kelce’s game was a family affair as Taylor Swift’s dad Scott appeared in high spirits celebrating Kansas City Chiefs win with the couple and their friends.
The game on Sunday, November 10th was attended by many special guests including famous tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, Kelce’s pop superstar girlfriend and her parents.
The tennis player, 26, and Broomfield, 27, later took to Instagram and expressed their joy to have met the couple.
They wrote “Chiefsss,” in the caption alongside a carousel of pictures from the game.
One of the pictures featured the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s dad photobombing and waving into the camera from behind.
Taylor's parents have seemingly warmed up to daughter's boyfriend as they frequently attend his games to cheer him on.
This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner's mother Andrea Swift was spotted dancing with Travis at Taylor's Indianapolis show.
The popstar returned to the stadium to watch her beau play in a brief break from her Eras Tour after wrapping up the U.S leg.
Taylor is set to get back on stage to resume her record-breaking tour on Thursday, 14th November, in Toronto.
The next few shows will mark the end of the tour that started in March 2023, as Taylor performs her final show on December 8th.
