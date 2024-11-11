Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to on-set behavior controversy

'The Rock' speaks out on set behavior scandal

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally addressed the on-set behavior controversy that made headlines earlier this year, including the claims that he was chronically late and even urinated in bottles.

In an interview for GQ’s Men of the Year edition, the 52-year-old actor opened up about the allegations, including reports that his tardiness on the set of Red One reportedly added $50 million to the film's budget, bringing it to a total of $250 million.

The controversy stemmed from sources who told The Wrap in April that Johnson had arrived as much as eight hours late to set, forcing the crew to work around him. Johnson reacted to the claims, telling GQ, “Yeah, that happens.

But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Perhaps one of the most shocking revelations was that Johnson, in previous roles, allegedly resorted to urinating into a water bottle to save time, a habit that didn’t sit well with the film crew.