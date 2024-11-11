Luke Evans gushes about ‘teaming’ up with partner Fran Tomas, ‘my best friend’

Luke Evans gushes about partner Fran Tomas

Luke Evans has nothing but great things to say about his partner Fran Tomas.

“We're a great team in life,” Evans opened up to People about his relationship with Tomas.

“He's my best friend. He's the calm, deep waters, and I am the rushing, bubbly water. And between the two of us, we can solve anything.”

Gushing about how good they "work together as a team," the Weekend in Taipei actor added that working together on ventures, like their clothing and lifestyle brand BDXY, was something meant-to-be for the pair.

“Having a business together just is an extension of our life together. We work really well together,” Evans says. “He blows my mind. He's so impressive in everything he does, in the business — and in life.”

Evans and Tomas confirmed their relationship while attending a gala side-by-side in December 2022, while talking to Out magazine about how the latter brings him comfort in a very busy life.

“My partner, he keeps me grounded and keeps me calm in this strange world that I live in,” said Evans.

“He's a great human being. He's the best part of me for sure. He's kind, calm. He's happy. He's positive. He's a hard worker,” he added of Tomas.

“He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my s---, which I can't imagine what that would be like.”